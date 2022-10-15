SMU football’s game saw an unusual, lengthy delay. The Mustangs had to stop play because its mascot pooped on the field.

Peruna, SMU‘s black Shetland pony, debuted in 1932 and has been present at every home football game (except one) since. On Friday, Peruna was the center of attention.

SMU’s live pony mascot Peruna runs across the field.

(Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As SMU jumped out to a lead over Navy in the third quarter, the live mascot ran across the field in celebration of a home team touchdown. However, while doing so, Peruna let his bowels loose.

Nature called and he answered, leaving a significant trail of poop in his wake as he sprinted down the gridiron.

I’ve reached a point in my life where I get the video of SMU’s horse pooping sent to me. #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/hmIaMlN8PI — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 15, 2022

Initially, the game was going to continue as normal. Nobody said a word.

However, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee pointed out the glaring issue with the field condition and asked for the poop to be removed before their players went back out for the proceeding kickoff. Seems like a fair request…

The only problem was that it was not a small amount of feces. It was not an easy clean-up and the staff appeared to be unprepared for such an accident. They were out on the field picking up the poop by hand!

this was over 10 minutes into the cleanup effort, picking up the remaining shit trail by hand pic.twitter.com/nT4ji9yuvB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 15, 2022

The poop delay lasted more than 15 minutes, which seems egregious. Did they not have shovels at the ready? What happens if Peruna poops on the sideline? Has this never happened before?!

Things eventually got back underway, and when ESPN came back from commercial, the broadcast announcers had to try and explain what happened without laughing, but they totally failed. Although they tip-toed around the hilarious incident as best they could, stifling a chuckle was simply impossible.

The announcers do their best to explain the Navy-SMU delay of game was due to Peruna deciding to poop on the field! pic.twitter.com/lO8JSHFjnY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 15, 2022

SMU went on to win the game in dominant fashion after letting Navy hang around in the first half. Perhaps Peruna’s poop was what the Mustangs needed? Good luck dung?