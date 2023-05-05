After 1,150 Days The World Health Organization (WHO) Has Finally Ended The COVID Emergency

Videos by OutKick
It took more than three years and two months for the World Health Organization to finally declare that COVID is over.
Nice of them to finally come around to reality.
The WHO announced a global public health emergency due to the Covid-19 virus back on March 11th, 2020. Some days it feels like that was just yesterday, other times it feels like it was DECADES ago.
Of course, what followed afterwards will undoubtedly be routed in history as one of the most insane, corrupt, chaotic, depressing and downright absurd times for human beings across the world.
Remember the cruise ships being stuck off the coast of California and Florida because someone had Covid? Remember the “two weeks to flatten the curse,” nonsense that was only extended every two weeks after? Taking down basketball hoops at city parks because God forbid a kid wanted to get outside and get some fresh air? Or how about using Zoom for the first time? And what the heck was Slack?
THE COVID RESPONSE UPENDED SOCIETY ACROSS THE WORLD
The WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu announced “with great hope,” the end of the global health emergency on Friday after he met with an “Emergency Committee’ for the FIFTEENTH time.
“For more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend… this trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid,” Tedros told reporters during a news conference on Friday.
Newsflash – if this guy thinks that life is the same as it was before Covid he should not be in his job.
The arrogance to think that an entire generation of kids are not going to have massive learning struggles (as well as mental health issues) is crazy.
What about all the small businesses that were purposely shut down by the government or went bankrupt? Or those that didn’t want to – or medically couldn’t get a vaccine and were fired? How is that “life as we knew it before,” Ted?
UNVACCINATED TRAVELERS CAN ONLY RECENTLY ENTER THE U.S.
In September of last year, President Biden announced that the pandemic was over. However, it took our brilliant government till last week to rescind the ban on unvaccinated foreign travelers from being allowed to enter the country. So nice for Biden to let Novak Djokovic – who had Covid twice, to play tennis here again.
The WHO’s hilariously late announcement today perfectly sums up how disorganized and unclear the messaging was from not only them, but also the CDC, the government and other institutions. Forget about “moving the goal posts back,” they haven’t even been in the stadium for a very long time.
MANDATES, SURVEILLANCE, PEOPLE TURNING ON EACH OTHER
Yes, Covid was terrible. We all know people that died from it. Some mitigation measures were absolutely needed in the beginning – I lived in New York City and it was bad in the early days. But what transpired the next three years from the WHO, the CDC and elected officials made it go from a health concern into a power grab.
Fortunately, it looks like we don’t have to hear much from the WHO anytime soon.
Oh wait, silly me. They’re already gearing up for their next move.
“In most cases, pandemics truly end when the next pandemic begins. I know that’s a terrible thought but that is the history of pandemics,” WHO executive director Dr. Mike Ryan said.
The question is – has the reputation of the WHO and CDC been so tarnished by their own doing that anyone will even listen next time?
The entirety of the Wuhan Coronavirus has been and continues to be a disaster in all forms. But if it wouldn’t have happened, I would have continued to travel for work for the last 3+ years and missed my kids’ high school experience. As my son graduates and goes out of state for college, I am thankful that if for no other reason, I was home for these three plus years for him and my daughter. But beyond that, there is no silver lining. It was used for political purposes and sowed the seeds of division and mistrust. A pox on all of the politicians and so called experts who bungled this from the beginning.
Dude, I agree with you!
It is infuriating that the tyrants who pushed lock downs, masks and poison will probably never be brought to justice.