After 1,150 Days The World Health Organization (WHO) Has Finally Ended The COVID Emergency

It took more than three years and two months for the World Health Organization to finally declare that COVID is over.

Nice of them to finally come around to reality.

The WHO announced a global public health emergency due to the Covid-19 virus back on March 11th, 2020. Some days it feels like that was just yesterday, other times it feels like it was DECADES ago.

Of course, what followed afterwards will undoubtedly be routed in history as one of the most insane, corrupt, chaotic, depressing and downright absurd times for human beings across the world.

Remember the cruise ships being stuck off the coast of California and Florida because someone had Covid? Remember the “two weeks to flatten the curse,” nonsense that was only extended every two weeks after? Taking down basketball hoops at city parks because God forbid a kid wanted to get outside and get some fresh air? Or how about using Zoom for the first time? And what the heck was Slack?

Yesterday, the #COVID19 Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice.



With great hope I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 5, 2023

THE COVID RESPONSE UPENDED SOCIETY ACROSS THE WORLD

The WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu announced “with great hope,” the end of the global health emergency on Friday after he met with an “Emergency Committee’ for the FIFTEENTH time.



“For more than a year the pandemic has been on a downward trend… this trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid,” Tedros told reporters during a news conference on Friday.

Newsflash – if this guy thinks that life is the same as it was before Covid he should not be in his job.

The arrogance to think that an entire generation of kids are not going to have massive learning struggles (as well as mental health issues) is crazy.

What about all the small businesses that were purposely shut down by the government or went bankrupt? Or those that didn’t want to – or medically couldn’t get a vaccine and were fired? How is that “life as we knew it before,” Ted?

MSNBC host Nicole Wallace:



"I'm a Fauci groupie. I'm a thrice-vaccinated, mask adherent. I buy KN95 masks by the, you know, caseload. They're in every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down.” pic.twitter.com/tCwER0ZoeP — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 29, 2021

UNVACCINATED TRAVELERS CAN ONLY RECENTLY ENTER THE U.S.

In September of last year, President Biden announced that the pandemic was over. However, it took our brilliant government till last week to rescind the ban on unvaccinated foreign travelers from being allowed to enter the country. So nice for Biden to let Novak Djokovic – who had Covid twice, to play tennis here again.

The WHO’s hilariously late announcement today perfectly sums up how disorganized and unclear the messaging was from not only them, but also the CDC, the government and other institutions. Forget about “moving the goal posts back,” they haven’t even been in the stadium for a very long time.

Dr. Fauci announces he’s stepping down in December. Fauci’s running scared with Republicans taking control of the House, at minimum, next year. Fauci should face criminal charges for lying to congress about gain of function research and covid. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 22, 2022

MANDATES, SURVEILLANCE, PEOPLE TURNING ON EACH OTHER

Yes, Covid was terrible. We all know people that died from it. Some mitigation measures were absolutely needed in the beginning – I lived in New York City and it was bad in the early days. But what transpired the next three years from the WHO, the CDC and elected officials made it go from a health concern into a power grab.

Fortunately, it looks like we don’t have to hear much from the WHO anytime soon.

Oh wait, silly me. They’re already gearing up for their next move.

“In most cases, pandemics truly end when the next pandemic begins. I know that’s a terrible thought but that is the history of pandemics,” WHO executive director Dr. Mike Ryan said.

The question is – has the reputation of the WHO and CDC been so tarnished by their own doing that anyone will even listen next time?