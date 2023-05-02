Novak Djokovic Set To Compete In U.S. As Biden Admin Finally Strikes Vaccine Mandate

Videos by OutKick

President Biden has announced that the war on COVID is over (years after the fact). The latest vaxx development from Biden finally opens the door for tennis legend Novak Djokovic to enter the U.S. and compete in American tournaments.

On Monday, Biden announced that the federal vaccine mandate for all out-of-country visitors will end on May 11.

Novak Djokovic will finally be able to enter the United States on May 11th when the Biden administration finally ends its worthless covid shot mandate. pic.twitter.com/4eG8A7PzNX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 1, 2023

Due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic has not played in the States since the 2021 U.S. Open against Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic has encountered ban after ban at tennis tournaments over refusing to get the vaccine — even getting booted out of the Australian Open but the wait to return to the U.S. has finally arrived.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis led a strong campaign in March to give the unvaccinated Djokovic special permission to enter the country ahead of the Indian Wells event (Mar. 6-19) and the Miami Open (Mar. 20 – Apr. 2).

READ: NOVAK DJOKOVIC HAVING TO ASK FOR SPECIAL PERMISSION TO ENTER THE U.S. TO PLAY TENNIS IN 2023 IS BEYOND COMPREHENSION

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

The unwavering Biden administration, fueled by COVID lunacy, continually rejected any bids to allow Djoker back to the U.S.

Now that the administration is forced to face undeniable data against a vaccine ban, Djokovic and fellow unvaccinated athletes that stood their ground will finally get their moment to shine.

Djokovic looks to get his revenge at Arthur Ashe this year, two years after losing to Medvedev.