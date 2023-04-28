Even A CNN Commentator Called Out Randi Weingarten For Her Lies On Reopening Schools

Videos by OutKick
It hasn’t been a great week for Randi Weingarten.
The president of the American Federation of Teachers was called to testify in front of Congress over her disastrous policies and leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, and let’s just say it didn’t go so great.
If you don’t know who Weingarten is – she’s the one who pretty much single-handedly ruined an entire generation of your children because she acted like a power-hungry psychopath.
But perhaps the worst part is – she’s trying to pretend that it never happened.
Yes, Weingarten just like her pal Dr. Fauci are on a revisionism tour as they try to play the American public as idiots, thinking that we don’t have the damn receipts and videos of them gleefully celebrating America’s lockdown.
Literally, receipts:
BEFORE:
AFTER:
EVEN CNN CALLED HER OUT!
It’s kind of sad and pathetic that the head of one of the biggest school unions in the country is setting such a poor example to children by blatantly lying. Doesn’t Randi know it’s not nice to tell fibs?
It’d be funny if it wasn’t so serious.
And now, even CNN can’t cover for her deliberate and arrogant negligence.
“I AM SHOCKED, I AM STUNNED.”
During an appearance on CNN Tonight, CNN Commentator Scott Jennings went full scorched-earth on Weingarten when she was sitting just 5 feet away.
“I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that’s been done to these kids, I have two kids with learning differences. Do you know how hard it is for them to learn at home, and not in a classroom that was designed for them? And for you to sit in front of Congress and the American people and say ‘What? I wanted to open them the whole time.’ I am shocked,” Jennings boldly told Weingarten.
It’s sad that it had to come to this, but I have to admit that this clip is awesome.
Regardless what you think of CNN, it’s important to not be blinded by emotion. I’m the type of person that gives props where props are due, and Jennings deserves praise. You just know the execs were watching from their cushy offices being like “WTF is he doing!”
These pseudo-elitists like Weingarten that live in their bubble and enjoy parties in the Hamptons with other holier-than-thous need to be reminded and called out for the harm that they did.
And to have the arrogance, the audacity to then try and lie about their actions? It’s sinful and probably should be illegal as well.
CHILDREN WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS FOR YEARS
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Weingarten, Fauci or any politicians are going to be held accountable for their mandates, although Chicago was recently forced to rehire and compensate city workers that were laid off.
The only thing the American people can do now is never forget how “our leaders” willfully and purposely deceived us and made life a living hell. Whether it was them destroying generational family-owned businesses, English and math student’s scores in the dumps, contributing to a serious mental illness crisis, or ruining the credibility of the CDC and the healthcare industry.
But hey, at least they smugly ordered outdoor skate parks to be filled with sand!
We were intentionally deceived, duped and made to hate each other. All while the elites and people like Randi Weingarten laughed away.
It’s a tale as old as time: Once people have power, they never want to give it up.
The only thing we can do now is to not let them try and change what they did.
And make sure it never happens again.
