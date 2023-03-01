Double Standard: Lunatic Teacher Union President Outraged Over Student Loans, But Not About Her Destructive COVID Policies

Videos by OutKick

Randi Weingarten went viral Tuesday after coming across like an unhinged lunatic while screaming outside the Supreme Court steps.

Weingarten, who is the President of the American Federation of Teachers (which is a vastly powerful AFL-CIO union) was hollering about the Court’s upcoming decision regarding the unconstitutionality of President Biden to pardon student loans.

The clip is something. Remember, Weingarten is the person that is directing nearly all public schools and teachers across the country.

Imagine THIS being the example you want your children’s teachers to act like.

Randi Weingarten is having a normal one.



pic.twitter.com/yxHqOSnGux — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2023

BIDEN ISSUED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR LOAN FORGIVENESS

Ahh yes, the old “What about the students!” argument!

I’m not here to argue about the student loan debate. It is important to note that the reason it made it to the Supreme Court is because the President unilaterally issued an executive order, rather than go through Congress – which “controls the purse strings.” The President’s original order put trillions of dollars of tax money onto American’s without a direct say through their representatives. Therefore it has gone to the Supreme Court. (It’s called separation of powers – something many student’s probably didn’t even learn about because they were forced to do the disastrous remote learning.)

My issue is with Weingarten’s double standard.

Randi, you’re freaking out over this, but what about the tens of millions of young students that you single-handedly ruined by your COVID policies the past three years?

Where is your outrage there?!

COVID SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS DIRECTLY AFFECTED CHILDREN

Study after study is showing that a generation of children are so far behind and may never recover, after the union that YOU lead chose to play politics with their lives and education. You were the one that pushed and mandated for remote schooling. Even after Catholic and private schools allowed elementary, middle and high schoolers to return to the classrooms, Weingarten still refused to allow public school students to do the same.

You scream and yell about fairness.

Yet, you allowed the “rich and wealthy” that you’re ranting about, to have their kids return to the massively important in-person learning in private schools. However, you shut out public school students – that yes, include the underprivileged, because of your policies.

That reeks of a double standard worse than your morning-coffee breath from the teacher’s lounge.

American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten joins Democrats over school policies. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

THE TEACHER’S UNION DIRECTED CDC POLICY

Many of you reading this may not realize just how extensive Weingarten’s meddling directly affected and ruined your children’s education.

Documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request show that Weingarten and the AFT union had direct correspondence with both the CDC and Biden Administrations and urged them not to reopen schools. In some instances, their near-verbiage was used in future CDC school-related policy.

Let me make it simple for you. The AFT union is a political entity. They were involved in decisions by the Centers for Disease Control, a governmental and the pinnacle health agency in the country. President Biden received more money from the teacher’s union than any other candidate during the 2020 election. Do you see the conflict of interest?

Now what did unopened schools mean for the unions? Money, and a lot of it.

$54 billion was given in the first stimulus package to the teacher’s union. Followed by $128 billion just four months later. A total of over $190 billion was given through three rounds of the America Rescue Plan. Do you, the parent feel that Weingarten and company used it correctly? Do you feel that all that money – many of which came from the paying taxpayer, actually went to your children? Shocker – it didn’t.

And after literal years of concerned parents and teachers telling Weingarten that she was wrong, guess what! She suddenly has a change of thought, as if we’re suddenly going to forget everything she did the last few years.

What we have seen in public education is that technology can't replace teachers. Remote education didn't work, in part because you have to have relationships. You have to build trust. #LITSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/8Auc95kC3c — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) January 7, 2023

CHILDREN WILL BE AFFEECTED BY THIS FOR DECADES

In yesterday’s Supreme Court rant, Weingarten tried to come across as passionate and that she cares about student loan forgiveness. It appears more like a desperate attempt at what she does best; pandering.

Weingarten can do all she wants to try and have you forget what she did. You’re smarter than that. Don’t be played for a fool.

Her policies, her meddling with the CDC and the Administration brought results like this:

The lowest ACT scores in over 30 years

8th grade math scores fell in nearly every state. Only 26% of graders were proficient.

Only 36% of 4th graders are proficient in math.

Young children’s communication and verbal skills are an absolute disaster.

Mental health, depression, behavioral side effects have risen tremendously

For those that want student loan forgiveness, I’d caution having Weingarten be the voice that you want representing you.

Her record in recent years – the lockdowns, the mandates, the delays of schools reopening and the subsequent destruction of a generation of educational learning, doesn’t even get a passing grade.

Follow @TheGunzShow on Twitter.