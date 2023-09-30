Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Suffering A Major Vocal Injury

Videos by OutKick

In what is becoming way too much of an alarming trend amongst some of the great musicians and bands that have come before us, Aerosmith has now postponed their farewell tour due to a major health issue with lead singer Steven Tyler.

The news comes just three days after fellow rocker Bruce Springsteen announced he was postponing all of his and the E Street Band’s tour dates for the foreseeable future as well. The 74-year-old Springsteen had been diagnosed with an ulcer condition in early September that he is still struggling with.

AEROSMITH WAS CURRENTLY ON THEIR LAST TOUR EVER

Aerosmith had only been a few weeks into their “Peace Out Tour” that was supposed to be their farewell tour to fans across the world. However, just a few days into the shows lead singer Tyler began having vocal issues.

In a newly released statement the band announced that Tyler had actually fractured his larynx and will need continuous care for it.

THE BEST MUSICIANS ARE FADING AWAY

I’m no doctor, but the fact that a 75-year-old Steven Tyler just fractured his larynx? That is not ideal and extremely unfortunate for fans all across the globe that wanted to see Aerosmith play their hit songs one more time. Various reports say that a fractured larynx may require surgery but not always.

But as I’ve written about time and time again here on OutKick… if you are a music fan you NEED to go and see some of the legends and your favorites as soon as you can.

The music world just unexpectedly loss Jimmy Buffett a few weeks ago. Tom Petty is gone. Prince is gone. There’s only 2 Beatles remaining. Are you a person that loves getting drunk and singing “Sweet Caroline” at the top of our lungs at sporting events? Guess what – Neil Diamond has Parkinson’s and can’t tour anymore. Same thing with Ozzy Osbourne and the list goes on and on and on.

Both Aerosmith and Springsteen announced that all tickets would still be eligible for the rescheduled dates. Refunds would also be available.

If you’re reading this, please do not take a refund. Just wait it out and enjoy some of music’s greats while we still can.