Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Suffers Severe Vocal Chord Injury, Band Postpones Farewell Tour

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only one who suffered an injury this past weekend.

On Saturday, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords so much that they began bleeding causing the legendary rock band to postpone at least the next month of their farewell tour.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” the 75-year-old Tyler wrote.

Whereas many musicians use autotune these days during their live performances, it appears Tyler kept it rock and roll like he’s done throughout his entire career by just going out and belting out words with his iconic voice. Video from just a week ago confirms that even at his old age Aerosmith is still crushing it.

Aerosmith live Philadelphia Saturday night Labor day weekend. #StevenTyler pic.twitter.com/CNa4UioKHc — Echo tone Music (@EcHoToNe) September 6, 2023

AEROSMITH IS THE BEST SELLING ROCK AND ROLL BAND

After 53 years as a band, Aerosmith announced that “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour,” would be the band’s final run. All the original members including guitarist Joe Perry have reunited, however drummer Joey Kramer was unfortunately not able to join due to focusing on his “family and health.”

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled tour dates.

Tyler’s injury is the latest example of age catching up to our singing greats. Just last week Bruce Springsteen postponed the rest of his September tour dates after suffering an ulcer-related illness.