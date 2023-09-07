Bruce Springsteen Postpones All September Shows To Treat Illness

Videos by OutKick

The Boss has called out.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the rest of his scheduled September tour dates to deal with symptoms he’s been suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

In an announcement posted across his social media pages, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said that he and the E Street Band were “heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” before promising fans that the band will eventually make up the shows.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S TOUR WAS SOLD OUT ACROSS COUNTRY

It’s the second time that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has had to postpone shows in the past month. In mid-August, Bruce had to cancel his August 16th and August 18th dates in Philadelphia due to an “undisclosed” illness. He also missed a handful of shows in the springtime.

The Boss recently played MetLife Stadium where he absolutely rocked it – especially since you consider that he’s 73-years-old. Some haters however did say that he took a ‘step back,’ or that he appeared tired at times. We now know that it’s because he’s been battling ulcers all across his stomach and intestine and possibly even in his esophagus – not ideal for someone that is performing for 3+ hours day in and day out.

Despite the pain though, Bruce continued to give his all to the tens of thousands of fans that came out to sing along to all of his massive hits.

Clearly The Boss wants to lead by example.

Check out some pretty cool videos from Springsteen’s show below:

Same-same. When the band started playing Prove It All Night at Wrigley Field a couple week ago I had tears streaming down my face. Hard to explain what an emotional, celebratory, cathartic experience seeing Bruce live is. I call it “The Church of Springsteen”.#Springsteen pic.twitter.com/K1RHwC3UGK — Norseman (@torchnpitchf0rk) August 31, 2023