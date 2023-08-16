Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Philadelphia Shows Due To Undisclosed Illness

Videos by OutKick

The Boss has called out.

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his upcoming two nights concert at Citizens Bank Park with The E Street Band due to being sick.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

SPRINGSTEEN’S TOUR JUST STARTED BACK UP

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced the postponement through his social media accounts. He was scheduled to perform tonight and Friday at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans are told not to resell or refund their tickets, as the Boss is planning on rescheduling the shows.

Springsteen’s tour kicked off an additional 18 North American dates last week in Chicago. Tonight’s Philly show was set to be the second one before they head to MetLife Stadium, thru Canada and eventually wrapping up in San Francisco in December.