Bruce Springsteen Cancels Remaining Tour Dates In 2023 Because Of Illness

The boss will be out of the office for the foreseeable future.

Bruce Springsteen has just announced that he will be postponing the rest of his 2023 tour dates as he continues to recover from a severe ulcer-like illness. The 74-year-old rock legend had originally postponed his September tour dates as he battled peptic ulcer disease after previously canceling two Philadelphia tour dates because of an undisclosed illness.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

DOCTORS ADVISED SPRINGSTEEN TO NOT TOUR

In a statement released across his social platforms, Springsteen announced that he and the E Street Band would be postponing the rest of this year’s tour dates because of doctor’s orders due to the treatment he continues to receive. “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” the Boss said.

Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored when next year’s makeup dates are announced. However, refunds will be given for those that want them.

I didn't think I'd be this emotional gearing up to see #springsteen in Jersey. I keep getting choked up.🥺🎶#AtlanticCity 8/26/23 pic.twitter.com/xyZdlgDqVA — StephSteen (@StephB_BTR) August 31, 2023

Unfortunately Springsteen’s tour postponement is another glaring reminder for fellow music lovers that time stops for no one – including our favorite musicians. Whether it’s Neil Diamond battling Parkinson’s, to Trace Adkins’ cancer battle, to Steven Tyler having to postpone Aerosmith’s farewell tour, music’s greats are slowly fading away right in front of our eyes.

That’s why I can’t urge all of you to go out and see your favorite bands whenever you have the opportunity to. I know personally I’m going to go and see The Rolling Stones on their soon-to-be-announced upcoming tour because honestly I am shocked that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are still performing in their 70’s. I can’t miss out on that – and neither should you with your favorite band.