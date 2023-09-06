The Rolling Stones Are Back With Their First New Album In 20 Years – Listen To Their New Single Here!

Videos by OutKick

The Rolling Stones continue to roll on as the band announced the release of their first original music album in nearly 20 years.

“Hackney Diamond,” will be released worldwide on October 20th with the legendary rock and roll band also dropping their new single “Angry,” on all streaming platforms today. An accompanying music video shows actress a seductive Sydney Sweeney of Once Again In Hollywood fame dancing as a convertible rides past billboards that show the iconic Stones performances throughout the years.

ROLLING STONES WILL ALSO TOUR

During an album launch interview with Jimmy Fallon earlier today, the band went into details about the forthcoming album.

They began writing and recording some of the songs in 2019 and worked on it throughout the pandemic. Original Stones drummer Charlie Watts will appear on multiple tracks that he recorded before his passing in August of 2021. Other rumored guests include Elton John and even Lady Gaga.

“We’re a London band!” lead singer Mick Jagger exclaimed during today’s album conference when explaining what the album’s title meant – a reference to a rising popular part of London called Hackney.

The band’s first single “Angry,” comes with a bit of grit from the now 80-year-old Jagger who is still going strong and dancing on stage.

The Rolling Stones announced their upcoming album today. (Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

EXPECT A TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT SOON

Although a tour hasn’t officially been announced yet, industry sources tell me that fans can expect dates to be announced in the coming days.

Will I go to the concert? Absolutely.

I mean forget “People of Walmart,” the amount of content, laughs and great times from the “People at Rolling Stones,” is going to be gold. I can smell the hair spray and doused in way too much perfume and cologne already. Imagine your drunk uncle at a wedding tearing up the dance floor. But just times that by ten thousand because that’s what you can expect. It’s going to be an absolute mess, but in the purest of ways.