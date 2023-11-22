AARP Sponsors Rolling Stones Upcoming Tour In Genius Marketing Move, So Let The Old Jokes Begin

Videos by OutKick

The Rolling Stones have been rocking out and melting faces with those ever-so-sweet guitar licks since 1962.

So when the band announced its upcoming headliner tour, elderly fans (as well as their middle-aged children) got quite the chuckle that the shows would be sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons, also known as the AARP. The organization is geared towards life interests of senior citizens.

Talk about genius marketing or a [drum] beat for your buck!

ROLLING STONES HAVE BEEN A BAND FOR 60 YEARS

Honestly, this Stones Tour is going to be AARP Heaven – just look at the stars of the show. You have Mick Jagger at 80 years old, Keith Richards at 79, Ronnie Wood is 76 and Bill Wyman is 87!

Don’t be surprised if other organizations jump on board.

Maybe Jagger will dedicate “Start Me Up” to LifeAlert and anyone who has “fallen and can’t get up.”

Or how about a Cialis sponsorship for those who just “Can’t Get No Satisfaction.”

This will be the Stones first tour promoting their brand new “Hackney Diamonds” album. The group last toured in 202, starting just a week after founding member and drummer Charlie Watts passed away.

As I’ve written time and time again here on OutKick, I cannot urge you enough to try and see one of these shows. The music greats aren’t getting any younger and unfortunately are passing away or having health complications quicker than we’d like them to.

Neil Diamond is battling Parkinson’s, Springsteen postponed his entire tour with a severe ulcer issue, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith blew out his vocal cords and may never sing again, while we never were able to say goodbye to Tom Petty or Prince after both died unexpectedly. Personally, I’d love to see Simon and Garfunkel but I have absolutely know idea where Art Garfunkel is. Meanwhile Elton John is calling it quits, KISS has one more week of their last shows ever and Roger Waters is an anti-Semite.

Presale tickets for The Rolling Stones upcoming tour go on sale next week. To register, head to their official website here.