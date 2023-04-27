Aaron Rodgers Went Heavy PDA At Mallory Edens’ Birthday, But Trouble Brewing

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers lusted after the New York Jets publicly, yet he’s still courting — and kissing — Milwaukee Bucks’ Heiress Mallory Edens behind closed doors.

But the 39-year-old QB can’t keep a low profile everywhere he goes — not in today’s world!

Rodgers reportedly joined his alleged girlfriend at her 27th birthday earlier this month, and boots on the ground say he channeled his inner-Joe Namath while blowing out the candles.

According to a pair of tips sent into the ultra-popular Instagram page Deuxmoi — a celebrity gossip account — Rodgers went heavy PDA at Mallory’s birthday bash a few weeks back ahead of his psychedelic Costa Rican vacation.

Not only that, that same tipster accused Rodgers of having his cake and eating it, too!

Are Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens done before even getting started?

Holy cow — a ton to unpack there. Don’t know what to believe here.

In one email, anon alleges that Aaron and Mallory were sucking face the whole time. But the next one says he’s already eying the off-ramp in the secret relationship without really going public in the first place?

She’s more into his alternative lifestyle? Translation: mystery girl dabbles in Aaron’s famous self-love brew, Ayahuasca.

Will Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens be OK? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Perhaps that’s not Mallory’s cup of tea? We know it was Danica Patrick’s, one of Aaron’s most famous former lovers, so clearly he has a type.

Anyway, take it all with a grain of salt. This account has been hit or miss in the past, but there have certainly been some hits.

Getting a response is certainly a good sign that you’re onto something, too.

A lot has happened since Christmas, pal. Aaron’s missed the playoffs with a humiliating home loss, went on a darkness retreat, forced his way to New York and tripped balls in Costa Rica.

As for Mallory, her Bucks just lost to Miami Jimmy Butler in the opening round of the playoffs and should probably fire their terrible coach.

What does any of that have to do with the Aaron Rodgers-Mallory Edens romance? No clue. Just laying out the facts and letting you, the reader, decide.

Will Rodgers and Eden take the next step now that he’s moved to New York, where she reportedly lives as a model? Or does he have his eye on someone else who is more into doing weird plant drugs in the Amazon?

Only time will tell.