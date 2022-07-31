Aaron Rodgers’ New Tattoo Is Only For Himself And His Fellow ‘Students Of Astrology’ To Understand

Aaron Rodgers is a unique guy. Not only is he unique because of his elite ability to throw a football, but also because he’s slowly evolved into some sort of a new-age hippie right before our eyes.

Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL MVPs, but is allegedly dating a woman that goes by the name ‘Blu of Earth,’ took part in a Panchakarma cleanse after last season, and of course, recently got a rather large astrology-inspired tattoo on his left forearm.

Don’t bother trying to understand what Rodgers’ new ink means though unless you’re a fellow student of astrology.

“If you’re not a student of astrology,” Rodgers recently told reporters, “there’s gonna be some weird things in there.”

Rodgers did go on to elaborate a bit about the tattoo, saying that they represent his two godsons. In the process, he let the world know that he’s a big Zodiac signs guy, which should be a surprise to absolutely no one.

One of Rodgers’ godsons is an Aquarius while the other is a Saggitarius. For anyone curious, Rodgers is a Saggitarius himself having been born on December 2, 1983.

The explanation of the tattoo aligns perfectly with what we’ve seen out of Rodgers recently.

The 38-year-old was recently asked what motivates him heading into yet another year of football, and his answer was “love,” because of course it was.

“Love, probably,” Rodgers told reporters at Green Bay training camp.

“Just tapping into the love of this game, love of my teammates. You know, that’s what gets me up in the morning, coming in here and loving what I do. And having that gratitude for this opportunity, because at some point, the ride’s gonna be over.”

What an interesting dude.