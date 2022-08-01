Aaron Donald Reveals The One Thing That Would Have Forced Him To Retire

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald wouldn’t still be in the NFL if head coach Sean McVay left the team.

Following the Rams winning the Super Bowl, there was serious speculation that the young coach might leave the gridiron to take a TV job.

The situation never materialized and McVay is back in Los Angeles to run it back. However, if the Super Bowl winning coach had taken a TV job, Donald’s time in the NFL would be over.

When asked by the NFL Network if Donald would still be playing if McVay had taken a TV job and left the Rams, the NFL superstar responded, “Not at all. Not at all. If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

Not only did Aaron Donald not retire, but he agreed to a revised contract that will pay him $95 million over the next three years.

So, he’s still very much in the NFL and a very wealthy man thanks to his absurd skills on the field.

However, it sounds like none of that would have happened if McVay had done the unthinkable by stepping away at the age of 36.

Instead, McVay stayed committed to the Rams and is now gearing up with Donald and Matthew Stafford to see if they can win back-to-back Lombardis.

If you’re a fan of the Rams, you have to be happy about that!

Now, how much football does Donald have left in him? Time will tell, but as long as McVay is still in Los Angeles, he’ll stick it out a bit longer!