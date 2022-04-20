911 Audio Released In Dwayne Haskins Death Case

South Florida sports radio host Andy Slater has obtained 911 calls from the Dwayne Haskins’ death case that includes audio from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh.

Kalabrya Haskins is heard on the 911 call sharing her concern for her husband after he spoke to her just before trying to cross I-595. A 911 operator tells Mrs. Haskins “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband.”

As we now know, it was the 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who was struck and killed by a dump truck as he was trying to cross the highway, apparently trying to get gas after running out on I-595.

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road. One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater later reported that sources told him Haskins was “traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway.” According to Slater’s sources, the woman was passed out in the car when authorities showed up on the scene.

The 911 audio released Wednesday also features a call from a woman who claimed she saw Haskins being hit.

“There was a man hit in front of me,” one 911 caller states. “I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

In a statement released by Kalabrya Haskins after she learned of her husband’s death she asked for privacy as the family grieves the death of Dwayne.

“My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”