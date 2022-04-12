New Detail Emerges From Fatal Incident Involving QB Dwayne Haskins

A new detail regarding the death of 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins broke on Tuesday — the first bit of additional insight on the tragic incident since it occurred early Saturday.
According to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater, “Dwayne Haskins was traveling in a car with a drunk woman before he walked onto the expressway, multiple sources tell me.”
Slater added that “[t]he woman was passed out in the disabled car” along Florida’s I-595 Highway.
Slater had no official confirmation as to whether the inebriated woman in the vehicle with Haskins that morning was his wife, Kalabrya Haskins.
Haskins was pronounced dead after getting struck by an oncoming truck while attempting to cross the highway.
News of the Pittsburgh Steelers QB’s death shocked the sports media and continues to do so as the investigation of his passing continues.
“This is an open traffic homicide investigation,” stated Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda via press release following the fatal incident.
Dwayne Haskins was drafted out of Ohio State in 2019 with the No. 15 overall pick by the formerly named Washington Redskins.
After two seasons in Washington, Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 2021.
Stay tuned with OutKick as details emerge from Saturday’s scene.
Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela