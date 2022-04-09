QB Dwayne Haskins Struck, Killed By Dump Truck — Update

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after he was hit by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway on Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595, The Associated Press reports. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the news of the 24-year-old QB’s death.

Haskins joined the Steelers before the 2021 season and looked to be in the mix to battle for the starting quarterback job.

Schefter said on SportsCenter Saturday morning that Haskins was in South Florida training with the quarterbacks and wide receivers on the team.

The former Ohio State standout was said to be in Miami training on a trip with Mitch Trubisky, who was signed by the Steelers last month to a two-year deal, Sports Illustrated reported.

With Big Ben‘s retirement, Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Dwayne Haskins (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that he is devastated by the unfortunate passing of Haskins.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community,” Tomlin wrote. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the No. 15 pick overall, by the Washington Commanders. His former team shared the following statement:

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” the statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder reads. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Commanders head coach Ron Rivers said he is “absolutely heartbroken to hear the news” of Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera wrote in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words.”

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Ohio State wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Brian Hartline took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

I love you 7 💔 #Godspeed — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 9, 2022

The NFLPA shared in a statement that the organization is sending prayers to the Haskins’ family. “He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed.”

He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed. Prayers to the family of Dwayne Haskins.❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoN7nBHga1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow said it’s tough to find the words and Haskins’ will be missed.

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said it’s heartbreaking and he’s sending prayers.

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

The details regarding his death are not immediately known. This is a developing story.

Check back with OutKick for updates.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.