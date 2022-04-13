Wife Of Dwayne Haskins Comments On Husband’s Passing

Kalabrya Haskins, wife of recently deceased Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, has issued her first public comments since her husband’s untimely passing. Kalabrya, who married Dwayne last March, expressed her gratitude to those who have offered their condolences and also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Haskins said in a statement released by Steelers PR. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.”

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

Last Saturday, Haskins, 24, was struck and killed by a dump truck while in Florida. Haskins had been working out with Steelers teammates in the days prior to his passing. OutKick’s Alejandro Avila reported on Tuesday that Haskins may have been attempting to cross multiple lanes of a busy Florida highway when he was struck.

In the days since his passing, many — including family members, friends, teammates past and present, and fans — have expressed their grief both privately and publicly. Through social media, athletes from across the sports world have showered praise on the late Haskins and offered condolences to the Haskins family.

Kalabrya Haskins’ statement first asks for privacy while the family grieves and then addresses Haskins, the man: “My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time. His eternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity! LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER…REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PEACE OF HEAVEN!”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Kalabrya and the entire Haskins family.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF