Sports World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick and standout at Ohio State, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida.

Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the No. 15 pick overall, by the Washington Commanders. The 24-year-old signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

Many took to social media to share their thoughts after learning of his death.

RIP to Dwayne Haskins. He said he was gonna go to Ohio State the first time he stepped foot on campus as a little kid. And he became a Buckeye legend.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement that he is devastated by the unfortunate passing of Haskins.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community,” Tomlin wrote. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins.



“Prayers man…,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow said it’s tough to find the words and Haskins’ will be missed.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said it’s heartbreaking and he’s sending prayers.

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

“Fly high young man,” free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote.

The Miami Dolphins said the team is “saddened by the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates, the Steelers organization and all who mourn his loss.”

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones said he is “shook” and sending prayers.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert also said he’s sending prayers to the Haskins’ family.

Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on Haskins’ death. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family,” Meyer wrote. “One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he is struggling to “find the words to express how crushing this news is today.”

“Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness,” he wrote. “So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family.”

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said he is devastated.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said the world lost a great person.

“When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy,” he wrote. “He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.”

Both Ohio State and Clemson took to Twitter to share thoughts to the community and condolences to the Haskins’ family.

“The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the league said in a tweet.

The NFLPA shared in a statement that the organization is sending prayers to the Haskins’ family. “He loved his family, he loved his teammates, he loved the game and he will be greatly missed.”

Ohio State wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Brian Hartline took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivers said he is “absolutely heartbroken to hear the news” of Haskins’ death. “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera wrote in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words.”

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” the statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder reads. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew and loved him.”

The details regarding his death are not immediately known. This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

