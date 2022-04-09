QB Dwayne Haskins Struck, Killed By Car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after he was hit by a car in south Florida, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Haskins agent confirmed to Schefter the news of the 24-year-old QB’s death.

Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick and standout at Ohio State, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) April 9, 2022

Haskins joined the Steelers before the 2021 season and looked to be in the mix to battle for the starting quarterback job this season after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Schefter said on SportsCenter Saturday morning that Haskins was in South Florida training with the quarterbacks and wide receivers on the team.

Dwayne Haskins (3) of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

This is a developing story.

