60% Of Companies Are Offering Etiquette Classes Because Humans Are Gross

A new study reveals that 6 in 10 companies have already, or are planning to, introduce etiquette classes to their employees. This is the result of gross habits that were formed during the pandemic.

Over 1,500 business leaders responded to a survey by ResumeBuilder.com, with more than half admitting that they are concerned with just how relaxed people have become in the workplace. Their solution is to now offer classes to try and restore some sense into people as more employees return to the workplace.

Workers are letting loose these days as they return to work.

FOOD HABITS, PERSONAL HYGIENE, CLOTHING CHOICES

“We’ve had to do some basic training about how to dress for work for a client who had people showing up looking like they were hanging out at a wild frat house on a Saturday,” one of the etiquette class teachers told the website.

But it’s much worse than people just dressing down at work.

Some lunatics are walking around the office barefoot, as if it it’s their living room. Others are farting and burping openly thinking they’re at home watching The Price Is Right before lunch. No, that wasn’t Sally’s “shoes” next to your cubicle making that noise.

And then, you gotta love this – people are losing it over their coworkers eating habits – including the dreaded HEATING UP FISH in the microwave.

LACK OF ETIQUETTE FROM THE HOUSEHOLD TO THE WORKPLACE

The disturbing workplace manners could come as a shock to some, but honestly I’m not that surprised. I’ve started to lose all faith in humanity. Covering enough Florida man stories will make one numb after a while.

Have you taken an airplane lately? People are so entitled and have a lack of awareness to them that they feel they can do whatever they damn well please. How we got to the point where we think we can take off our shoes, socks and then willingly stick our calloused bare feet on someone else’s seat shows just how bad things have become.

Whether its children losing years of education, to basic manners and decency being thrown out the window, it goes to show just how detrimental the insane lockdown mandates were in the first place.

It may take a while for people to get “back to normal,” but please leave the cod at home as you try to relearn how to be a human.