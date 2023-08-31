2023 AFC East Division Preview: Buffalo Bills Face More Competition, But Are Still Class Of Division

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is just one week away! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the past three weeks, we covered the AFC West and NFC West, the AFC North and NFC North and the AFC South and the NFC South. This week, we’ve turned our attention to the final two divisions. And that continues with last year’s AFC East champion, the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills 2022-23 Record: 13-3

Buffalo Bills 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 10.5

Offseason Moves

After another disappointing playoff exit, the Buffalo Bills headed into an important offseason. But winning the AFC East three-straight seasons comes at a cost and players from winning teams often seek more money elsewhere. Thus, the Bills weren’t going to be big players in free agency. Instead, they focused on keeping their team as intact as possible.

That started with one of the leaders of their defense, safety Jordan Poyer. It appeared as though Poyer might move on from Buffalo after spending six seasons with the team. However, the sides got a deal done and Poyer is back. Plus, they had to get Stefon Diggs back on board. Not from a financial standpoint, but Diggs expressed frustrations with the team’s early playoff exit. It appears that relationship is working its way back, too.

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are running it back again with the Buffalo Bills, attempting to win the AFC East for the fourth-straight season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The one big change is the departure of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Frazier spent six seasons in Buffalo and the team finished either first or second in the NFL in points allowed in three of the past four seasons. Frazier left after not landing a head coaching job with another team and decided to take a year off from the NFL. Head coach Sean McDermott assumes most of his duties.

With very little to do in free agency, Buffalo focused on the NFL Draft. They zeroed in on Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Since they thought the Dallas Cowboys would select Kincaid, the Bills executed a trade to move up two spots to take him despite having Dawson Knox on the roster.

The Bills then selected Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence in round two. Then, they took Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round. The team traded its fourth-round pick in the move to get Kincaid. I found the Bills draft rather questionable. They selected three players at non-premium positions and only Kincaid figures to see a lot of playing time this season.

Season Outlook

Despite a relatively quiet offseason and a strange NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills are the favorites in the AFC East for a reason. They’ve won it three-straight years and they still have Josh Allen. Yes, the Jets added Aaron Rodgers. But right now, Allen is clearly the best quarterback in the AFC East.

And the Bills largely kept their roster intact, and it’s a roster that won 13 games last season. The Bills are 37-13 in NFL regular season over the past three years. Their defense should again be one of the league’s top units, thanks to retaining Poyer. Plus, their other starting safety — Micah Hyde — missed all but two games last season. His return is huge.

Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, and Jordan Poyer form an incredible trio in the Buffalo Bills secondary that is one of the best in the NFL. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Though, they need their big 2022 splash Von Miller — who is guaranteed to miss the season’s first four games — to come back healthy at some point. If he does and third-year former first-round pick Greg Rousseau continues to improve, the Bills defensive line is scary-good. They could have used another cornerback to complement Tre’Davious White, which is why their draft strategy was so confusing, but the secondary is strong overall.

As long as Josh Allen is healthy, the Buffalo Bills are contenders to win the entire AFC. The Jets got better, but the Bills are still the team to beat. I think they win at least 12 games and capture the AFC East for the fourth-straight season.

Buffalo Bills Predicted Win Total: OVER 10.5