Free Agent Jordan Poyer Takes Shot At States That Steal ‘Half My Money’

Taxes suck. Even if you make as much money as Jordan Poyer.

On his podcast this week, the Bills safety discussed where he might go in free agency.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” he said. “It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He signed a 2-year extension in 2021 worth $19.5 million.

In New York, folks in his tax bracket pay $450,500 annually plus 10.3 percent of the amount over $5 million in state income tax.

Yikes.

Jordan Poyer played six seasons with the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Jordan Poyer enters 2023 free agency as one of the NFL’s top safeties.

A 10-year vet, Poyer has a Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro nod under his belt. As far as what’s next, he says he’s just enjoying the process.

“I’m excited,” he said. “Not really sure what to expect. I do know I’m a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they’re going to be better.”

While he has enjoyed his time in Buffalo, Poyer said he understands the business.

“I know how to play this game. I know how to prepare for this game,” he said. “This offseason already has started off great, getting my body right. I feel really good right now.”

The 31-year-old did seem intrigued by the thought of joining Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The two are already golfing buddies, and, as an added bonus, Florida has no state income tax.

“If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm,” he said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so. Every other week at least.”

Sunshine is good, and taxes are bad. These are ideas we can all get behind.