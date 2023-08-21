Stefon Diggs ‘Wants Out’ Of Buffalo, According To Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Sources’

Videos by OutKick

Noted ESPN NFL Insider Stephen A. Smith decided to drop a bombshell on Monday’s edition of First Take. During a segment about the AFC East — and whether the Jets are now the team to beat — Smith claims, seemingly out of nowhere, that Stefon Diggs wants out of the Buffalo Bills organization.

“Brother wants out, by the way, I’m just telling you what I know,” Smith said about Diggs’ desires.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith dropped a bombshell that his “sources” say Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo Bills organization. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“I have my sources. Stefon Diggs [has] to be there but he would prefer to be gone because he’s lost a level of belief in the Buffalo Bills.

“That’s right, I said it! This is Stephen A., baby. I’m telling you what I know.”

Stephen A. Smith “reporting” Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/M1V88K6Fag — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 21, 2023

Look at Dan Orlovsky's face as Stephen A. Smith "reports" that Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/4tsEcXb5oS — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) August 21, 2023

Alrighty then. Stephen A. Smith has “sources” that say Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo.

This is very easy for him to say. He couches the entire commentary by saying that the team and Diggs are going to deny it. And that Diggs is going to play for the team this year.

It’s impossible to prove Stephen A. Smith wrong here. Therein lies the genius in his commentary. Sure, maybe someone told him Diggs wants out.

Stephen A. Smith claims that his “sources” say Stefon Diggs wants out of Buffalo

But it’s hard to believe that Stephen A. Smith has a ton of great NFL “sources.” This is the guy who said last year that Jalen Reagor needed to have a big year for the Philadelphia Eagles to be good.

Except, they had just traded him to Minnesota. And the Eagles did OK without him.

Later that same week, he picked the Chargers to score the most points out of any AFC West team that week. He also picked the Raiders to win. The Chargers and Raiders played against one another.

Maybe he’s right, maybe he’s wrong.

But at this point, it doesn’t even matter.

He’s Stephen A. Smith, baby.