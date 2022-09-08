Stephen A. Smith Makes Epic Blunder About Eagles On ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith talks about sports for hours on end five days a week. Of course he’s going to make mistakes, but his latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Jalen Reagor was a mighty big blunder.

During a recent segment of ‘First Take,’ the ESPN host was debating about the NFC East with Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo. After Russo picked the Dallas Cowboys to win the division, Smith brought up the Eagles and attempted to make a point as to why they’re the team to watch out for.

The problem is, he mentioned Reagor has a lot to prove in Philadelphia this season. Well, Reagor was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Not only was Reagor traded to the Vikings, he was traded to the Vikings back in August. It’s not like he was dealt an hour before Smith went on his rant.

Nobody told Stephen A. that the Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to Minnesota last week. 😳 pic.twitter.com/COm8c5MEhq — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 7, 2022

Bad Look For Stephen A. Smith, Who Started His Career In Philly

Again, mistakes happen, but mistakes like that shouldn’t happen when you’re quite literally the face of ESPN, as Smith is.

Smith and his ESPN colleagues have to do extensive prep for these shows every single day. But somehow, Reagor no longer being an Eagle slipped through the cracks.

It’s worth pointing out that Smith started his career in sports media in Philadelphia with the Inquirer. That makes this epic brain fart that much funnier.

Facts don’t matter all that much at ESPN, we’ve known this for quite some time now. The network is in the business of getting clips of Smith and Russo screaming at one another over pointless talking points, not quality analysis about sports.