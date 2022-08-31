Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down On Potentially Running For President

Stephen A. Smith continues to stoke speculation he might run for President of the United States of America.

A few days ago, the ESPN star suggested during an interview with Paul Finebaum he could be open to the idea if he thought he could win, and he’s now doubled down.

Could the next President of the United States be…@stephenasmith??? pic.twitter.com/fmcwHqq1z9 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 23, 2022

“I said if the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it, and damn it, I mean it. Listen, it ain’t that big of a standard. I mean, let’s call it what it is. I think I got a shot … I don’t know if people would vote for me, but if they convinced me they wanted me to do it, I would strongly consider it,” Stephen A. said during the Tuesday of “First Take.”

As I pointed out when Stephen A. Smith first floated the idea, he’d be far from the first major celebrity to enter politics.

Donald Trump changed the game when it came to celebrities running for office in 2016, and currently, Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker are both running for the Senate.

More and more celebrities dipping their toes into politics is becoming the new normal. Even Matthew McConaughey toyed with the idea of running for office in Texas.

Stephen A. Smith continues to tease a potential POTUS run. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The problem for Stephen A. Smith isn’t that he doesn’t have a fraction of the fame Donald Trump has, and among non-sports fans, Dr. Oz is almost also certainly more popular.

Yes, if only ESPN viewers could vote, he’d probably be President tomorrow, but that’s not the way the world works.

Add in the fact Stephen A. Smith has made some questionable comments about race – most recently suggesting white analysts can’t talk about Aaron Donald’s violence in practice – and there would be plenty of oppo research out there for opponents to dive into.

Will Stephen A. Smith run for President (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Will the ESPN star eventually pull the trigger on a POTUS run? Almost certainly not, but he does seem to enjoy talking about it.