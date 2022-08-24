Stephen A. Smith Reveals If He’d Ever Run For President

Stephen A. Smith isn’t totally against the idea of running for President.

Ever since Donald Trump won the White House in 2016, there seem to be more conversations about celebrities getting into the political game. For example, Dr. Oz is currently running for Senate in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker is trying to win a Senate seat in Georgia.

Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Is Stephen A. the next celebrity to get into politics? While it sounds very unlikely, he hasn’t completely shut the door on the idea.

“If I thought I could win, yes,” the ESPN star bluntly responded when Paul Finebaum asked if he’d consider taking a shot at winning the Oval Office.

While he made it clear he would likely lean towards never doing it, he did add if enough people pushed hard enough, he could entertain it.

Stephen A. Smith discusses a potential POTUS run. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

“If people came to me and enough people came to me and said to me, ‘Stephen A., you have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America,’ I would strongly, strongly consider running.”

If the “First Take” host did run, he would seek to be a unifier above all else. “I’m not just about black appeal. I’m about mass appeal, and everybody in America would matter. And, whatever it took to make this country better is what I would do,” Stephen A. explained to Finebaum.

Could the next President of the United States be…@stephenasmith??? pic.twitter.com/fmcwHqq1z9 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) August 23, 2022

To be clear, this isn’t the first time Stephen. A Smith has talked about entering the political arena. Previously, he claimed he was once approached for a potential Senate run, but obviously didn’t do it.

Now, could Stephen A. Smith win a Presidential election? Absolutely not. He’s popular, but he’s not nearly popular enough to get the job done.

Trump was a TV star on NBC for an incredibly long time before he ran in the 2016 election. He was a national brand for decades before jumping into politics. Stephen A. Smith is popular among sports stars, and that’s just just not going to be good enough.

Stephen A. Smith discusses potentially getting into politics. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments if you think the ESPN star could get the job done and win a Presidential election.