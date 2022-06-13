Stephen A. Smith Says He Was Approached About Running For Senate

Stephen A. Smith? As a senator? Apparently, someone thinks it may be a good idea.

According to Philip Lewis of the Huffington Post, Smith said on the JJ Redick podcast that Smith has been approached about running for senate. No, seriously.

Stephen A. Smith said on JJ Redick’s podcast that he was approached about running for Senate — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2022

As you know, the co-host of ESPN’s “First Take” has plenty of opinions. Some of which you can even agree. But politics?

That’s hard to say. Smith generally isn’t a real political guy. His hot takes are generally limited to sports. And give Smith credit, he typically holds nothing back when it comes to sports. He has good relationships with the athletes despite being honest — sometimes brutally — about their performances or personal situations.

Given that he is employed by ESPN (and therefore, Disney) it’s safe to assume that Smith leans left. How his hot takes would apply to politics, well, there is no easy answer there. If nothing else, Smith can sure speak with the best of ’em.

Whether he should be among those making important decisions for the entire country is probably not something that would make a lot of people comfortable, though. Smith makes a lot of money to talk about sports, and the world around sports.

It’s hard to see him giving that up to talk about the world in general. And it’s even harder to envision that being something anyone really wants.