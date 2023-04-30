Buffalo Bills Show Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Their Trade To Draft Dalton Kincaid Came About

Videos by OutKick

Full disclosure, I’m not a huge fan of drafting tight ends in the first round of the NFL Draft. The data consistently shows that it’s one of the riskiest positions. Not only did the Buffalo Bills draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, but they traded up to do it.

If I’m not a fan of drafting a tight end in the first round, I’m an even bigger … uh, not fan? … of giving up draft capital to do it. The Bills moved up two spots in a trade with Jacksonville. In exchange, the Jaguars picked up a fourth-round pick.

That being said, the Bills posted a video on Twitter showing general manager Brandon Beane making the move to grab Kincaid. I can hate the pick but love the process. And, watching Beane work is really, really cool.

Here's an exclusive look at how we landed our guy @_DaltonKincaid.@Ticketmaster | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/40BM20dKCd — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 30, 2023

Clearly, Buffalo identified Kincaid early in their process. He’s a guy Beane definitely wanted if the price was right.

Beane says he thought the Chargers would take Kincaid, which tells you just how much the Bills were willing to do. They did not jump ahead of Los Angeles and were content to let Kincaid go if the Chargers selected him.

The Buffalo Bills posted a video showing GM Brandon Beane working the phones, ultimately making a trade to draft Utah TE Dalton Kincaid. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

But the Chargers instead took TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston at #22 overall. At that point, Beane felt the next team likely to select Kincaid was Dallas. Dallas held the #27 overall pick, one spot ahead of Buffalo.

Not worried about Baltimore (who has Mark Andrews), Minnesota (TJ Hockenson) or the New York Giants (Darren Waller), Beane identified Jacksonville — one spot ahead of Dallas — as the place he needed to get to.

The cool part is that the trade appeared to be in place before Jacksonville’s turn came up. It makes you wonder how many deals get worked out in advance but then fall through.

Beane only wanted to execute the trade if his guy were there. So, the trade dissipates if a team selects Kincaid.

That’s the video I want to see. Teams agreeing to trades only to have one general manager be like “new phone, who dis?”

There’s nothing like the wheelin’ and dealin’ that happens during the NFL Draft.

Seeing a video of the sausage being made makes it even cooler.

More of this content, please.