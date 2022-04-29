2022 NFL Draft Recap: Picks 1-32

Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker (DE) – Georgia
Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia’s Travon Walker with the first overall pick.
Round 1, Pick 2: Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson (DE) – Michigan
Detroit Lions select edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.
Round 1, Pick 3: Houston Texans – Derek Stingley, Jr. (CB) – LSU
Houston Texans pick the first cornerback of the draft class with LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr.
Round 1, Pick 4: New York Jets – Ahmad Gardner (CB) – Cincinnati
New York Jets select Cincinnati’s Ahmad Sauce Gardner.
Round 1, Pick 5: New York Giants – Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) – Oregon
New York Giants select Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1, Pick 6: Carolina Panthers – Ikem Ekwonu (T) – NC State
Carolina Panthers bolster their O-line with NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu.
Round 1, Pick 7: New York Giants – Evan Neal (T) – Alabama
New York Giants take Alabama’s Evan Neal with their second pick in the top 7.
Round 1, Pick 8: Atlanta Falcons – Drake London (WR) – USC
Atlanta Falcons add USC wide receiver Drake London.
Round 1, Pick 9: Seattle Seahawks – Charles Cross (T) – Mississippi St.
Seattle Seahawks select left tackle Charles Cross instead of a quarterback.
Round 1, Pick 10: New York Jets – Garrett Wilson (WR) – Ohio State University
New York Jets add WR Garrett Wilson out of OSU.
Round 1, Pick 11: New Orleans Saints (via trade w/ Washington Commanders) – Chris Olave (WR) – Ohio State University
New Orleans Saints get help for Michael Thomas with Ohio State’s Chris Olave.
Round 1, Pick 12: Detroit Lions (via trade w/Minnesota Vikings) – Jameson Williams (WR) – Alabama
Detroit Lions trade up from pick no. 32 to take a big receiver: Alabama’s Jameson Williams.
Round 1, Pick 13: Philadelphia Eagles (via trade w/ Houston Texans) – Jordan Davis (DT) – Georgia
Philadelphia Eagles select Georgia’s disruptive defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
Round 1, Pick 14: Baltimore Ravens – Kyle Hamilton (S) – Notre Dame
Baltimore Ravens add to their secondary with Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1, Pick 15: Houston Texans – Kenyon Green (G) – Texas A&M
Houston Texans select guard Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M.
Round 1, Pick 16: Washington Commanders (via trade w/ New Orleans Saints) – Jahan Dotson (WR) – Penn St.
The Commanders select wide receiver Jahan Doston from Penn State.
Round 1, Pick 17: Los Angeles Chargers – Zion Johnson (G) – Boston College
Los Angeles Chargers fortify their protection for Justin Herbert with BC Eagles guard Zion Johnson.
Round 1, Pick 18: Tennessee Titans (via trade w/ Philadelphia Eagles) – Treylon Burks (WR) – Arkansas
The Titans trade away former first-round pick AJ Brown to draft wideout Treylon Burks out of Arkansas.
Round 1, Pick 19: New Orleans Saints – Trevor Penning (T) – Northern Iowa
New Orleans Saints add a big-bodied offensive lineman: Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.
Round 1, Pick 20: Pittsburgh Steelers – Kenny Pickett (QB) – Pittsburgh
Steelers take the first QB of the first round: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.
Round 1, Pick 21: Kansas City Chiefs (via trade w/ New England Patriots) – Trent McDuffie (CB) – Washington
Kansas City Chiefs add defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington.
Round 1, Pick 22: Green Bay Packers – Quay Walker (LB) – Georgia
Green Bay Packers stick with defense, selecting Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.
Round 1, Pick 23: Buffalo Bills (acquired via trade with Arizona Cardinals, via trade with Baltimore Ravens) – Kaiir Elam (S) – Florida
Buffalo Bills take Cardinals’ first-rounder (from Ravens) to pick Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.
Round 1, Pick 24: Dallas Cowboys – Tyler Smith (T) – Tulsa
Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys work on rebuilding their protection for Dak, selecting tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa.
Round 1, Pick 25: Baltimore Ravens (via trade w/ Buffalo Bills) – Tyler Linderbaum (C) – Iowa
Baltimore Ravens take the best center in the draft: Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.
Round 1, Pick 26: New York Jets (via trade w/ Tennessee Titans) – Jermaine Johnson (DE) – Florida State
New York Jets pick Florida State rusher, Jermaine Johnson.
Round 1, Pick 27: Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade w/ Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Devin Lloyd (LB) – Utah
Jaguars strengthen their defense over the middle with Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Round 1, Pick 28: Green Bay Packers – Devonte Wyatt (DT) – Georgia
Devonte Wyatt joins Bulldogs teammate Quay Walker on the Green Bay Packers.
Round 1, Pick 29: New England Patriots (via trade w/ Kansas City Chiefs) – Cole Strange (G) – Chattanooga
New England Patriots pick Chattanooga’s Cole Strange to block for Mac Jones.
Round 1, Pick 30: Kansas City Chiefs – George Karlaftis (DE) – Purdue
Kansas City Chiefs bring pressure to the AFC West with Purdue’s George Karlaftis.
Round 1, Pick 31: Cincinnati Bengals – Daxton Hill (S) – Michigan
AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, pick Wolverines safety Daxton Hill.
Round 1, Pick 32: Minnesota Vikings (via trade w/ Detroit Lions) – Lewis Cine (S) – Georgia
Minnesota Vikings take safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
