Clay Travis: ‘NFL Draft Is Here And Back To Normal’

It’s been three years since there has been an in-person NFL Draft, and OutKick founder Clay Travis says he’s excited that thousands of people will once again be present at the draft in Las Vegas this year.

While there are lots of moving parts to the 2022 NFL Draft, Travis said he thinks the bigger picture to look at is the return of the crowds.

“The NFL Draft will be the biggest crowd that will have been present without masks, without requiring COVID shots, since COVID started back in March of 2020,” he said.

Here’s everything Travis had to say on OutKick The Show on Thursday:

