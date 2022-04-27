NFL Draft Preview & Picks — OutKick Bets

The 2022 NFL Draft feels more wide open than ever before which, to be honest, makes it more exciting and we’ve got you covered on this year’s NFL Draft preview & picks.

This is said to be one of the wildest and most unpredictable drafts we’ve seen in a while and sports betters everywhere are gearing up for the challenge. Could there be a more perfect setting for one of the biggest nights in sports betting than from a stage literally in the Bellagio fountain? The answer is no, no there cannot be.

What we do know surrounding Thursday’s draft is what Vegas gives us and with that, here is what the No. 1 overall favorites look like according to PointsBet Sportsbook:

Travon Walker: -250

Aidan Hutchinson: +325

Ikem Ekwonu: +400

Evan Neal: +250

While predicting the draft order is fun and all, OutKick Bets’ Kayla Knierim says the “bazillion” props involved are really where it’s at on draft night.

And speaking of, a specific prop Knierim likes has to do with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

“Now a name you’ve probably become familiar with over the last few months is Liberty quarterback Malik Willis who at -165 has the best odds to be the first QB taken and that is a bet I’m on board with”, Knierim explained.

Another question mark surrounding Willis is which team will be the first to strike at taking the electric dual-threat signal-caller.

Knierim gave her predictions saying, “I like the Steelers at +150 or the Falcons at +600.”

Knierim took another prop involving the SEC specifically, and the O/U of how many players from that conference will go in the first round.

“Based on every mock I’ve taken a gander at, give me the over of 10 please and thank you!”

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of the NFL Draft:

