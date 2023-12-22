Zion Williamson Is About To Lose $100 Million For Violating This Contract Clause

Videos by OutKick

The hits keep coming for Zion Williamson as the once-lauded savior of the next generation of the NBA continues to fall. However this time it may hurt him where it matters the most – in his wallet.

According to The Athletic, the Pelicans included a specific clause in Zion’s contract in case he didn’t play a substantial amount of games. Williamson only played a total of 29 games last year – well below the needed 61+ games in order for his contract to be paid out in full.

As a result, the last three years of Zion’s contract are no longer guaranteed, allowing the Pelicans to potentially save over $100 million should they waive him after the end of next season. Talk about a power move – no wonder lawyers get paid the big bucks!

After missing 22+ games last season, the last three years of Zion Williamson's contract are no longer guaranteed by the Pelicans, per @TheAthletic.



The team can waive him after the 2024-2025 season without any financial blowback 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZA2qoaw3Tx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 21, 2023

ZION’S CONTRACT ISSUE IS ONLY THE BEGINNING…

Things haven’t been going smooth for the NBA’s 2019 overall No. 1 pick. After coming into the league with a ridiculous amount of fanfare and actually playing well his first two seasons or so, Zion hasn’t lived up to it since.

The main issue with Williamson has been the fact that he continues to get injured. He missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a fractured foot before missing more games last season with a hamstring injury.

And if that wasn’t enough… Zion may be getting a bit on the heavier side.

"I had to go through that early in my career. I couldn't play back to back games until I lost 50 lbs… We thought he was gonna be the next big thing, and right now the jury is still out"



— Charles Barkley on Zion Williamson's physical shape pic.twitter.com/mdHO98svuP — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 20, 2023

Zion Williamson has faced criticism for packing on the pounds this offseason. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In recent days Zion has faced criticism for looking a bit sluggish due to him being overweight. Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith and others publicly called Williamson out to get his act together.

When you consider that Williamson’s contract reportedly includes a clause that mandates periodic weigh-ins and body fat percentages you can see why the Pelicans may be high fiving themselves for the deal they made.

The Pelicans remain in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 17-12.