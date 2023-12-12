Stephen A. Smith Grills Zion Williamson For Growing Weight Concerns: ‘Chefs Love Him’

Videos by OutKick

Expectations weigh heavy on former top NBA draft pick, Zion Williamson. The Duke product is an elite talent when he’s active, having fought injuries throughout his career. But now that he’s physically healthy, Zion’s facing an uphill battle against the scale as weight concerns encumber the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sounding off on the 300-lb. elephant in the room, First Take’s Stephen A. Smith went on a rant regarding Zion’s weight problems. SAS even shared that his ‘sources’ around New Orleans relayed that chefs in New Orleans salivate at the thought of having Williamson (who makes $40 million per year) at their restaurants.

It was a solid rant by SAS.

“I’m not exaggerating,” Smith commented. “I’m quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. they’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him… The word out on Zion Williamson is that he’ll eat the table!”

Now, Stephen A. may be pumping up his personal feelings on Zion with this easy dig at the man’s weight. … but also, have you seen Zion’s build lately?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans is greeted by teammates during player introductions before the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 133-89. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the West semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 133-89. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As OutKick’s Amber Harding relayed, Zion’s 2023 build reminded Shaq of his younger self: undisciplined and definitely fat.

Williamson plays in the NBA but looks like an NFL offensive lineman on the hardwood court. Lately, Zion’s been playing with noticeable malaise; the same type of laziness that overpowers someone following a Thanksgiving feast.

Without wanting to feed all the negative buzz around Zion, Stephen A. may have a point — the star needs to shed some weight.

