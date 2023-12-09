Shaq Says Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of When He Was Young, Not In Shape

Videos by OutKick

Despite his talent, Zion Williamson has struggled to stay in shape over his NBA career. And Shaquille O’Neal can relate — because he was once just like him.

As the Los Angeles Lakers destroyed the New Orleans Pelicans by 44 points during the In-Season Tournament semifinals Thursday night, Williamson struggled to keep up. Shaq broke down the 23 year old‘s performance on TNT after the game.

O’Neal explained that he saw David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon as his rivals in the 1990s. And he eventually came to realize that he wasn’t on their level. Not for lack of talent, but lack of effort.

“I couldn’t do it, because I wasn’t working as hard as I thought I was,” Shaq said.

He noted Williamson doesn’t run hard.

“He doesn’t create easy points for himself. He doesn’t see [open teammates]. He doesn’t demand the ball,” O’Neal said. “Charles always talks about how you can’t have a little guy guard you. He doesn’t have that ‘look.’ Like, ‘I’m the greatest ever.’ I know a look when I see it.”

So who has that look? Guys like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicholson. Fairly certain Shaq meant Jack Nicklaus, but his point stands.

“He just does not have that look, and he doesn’t rebound,” he said.

The Pelicans Have Concerns About Zion Williamson

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson is a two-time NBA All-Star. But he has made a habit of showing up out of shape. And according to a recent report in the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Pelicans are concerned about Williamson’s discipline — or lack thereof.

“The Pelicans have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve,” the report said. “Williamson, multiple team sources have told The Times-Picayune, ‘doesn’t listen.'”

After Thursday’s loss to the Lakers, Williamson took some responsibility.

“I got to be better,” he said. “I got to be more aggressive, finding my shot. I got to do more things to get my team going. I think I was too laid-back tonight, and I just can’t do that. And defensively I got to be better.”

If Zion can get it together, both Shaq and co-host Kenny Smith believe he could be the best player in the league.

“Again, I was just like him, so I don’t want to sit up here [and rip him], but people used to pull me to the side and tell me I wasn’t working as hard [as I needed to],” O’Neal said.

“Once he decides to be that killer and go for it, he’s going to be a dangerous person.”

