Zach Wilson has broken his silence on the rumors circulating about his activities off the field.

The New York Jets quarterback has been in the news nonstop ever since his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile accused him of having relations with his mom’s best friend.

Zach Wilson addresses off the field allegations. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“I’m just focusing on football, and that’s really all I can do. It is what it is, and I’m excited to be here with the boys,” Wilson said Wednesday when asked about the off the field drama.

He added, “It comes with the [QB] position. So, really it’s just handling my business and handling what matters and keeping my family tight and we’re all good.

🎥 Zach Wilson discusses off-the-field gossip and his role heading into his 2nd season pic.twitter.com/tGLHvlJXWI — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 27, 2022

That’s a veteran PR spin right there from the second-year pro. That 22-year-old has had a solid amount of media training.

Despite the fact rumors of an alleged sexual relation with his mom’s friend have engulfed the NFL world, he’s not focused on anything other than winning football games!

Zach Wilson addresses off the field drama. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

You think he has time to dabble with rumors and conspiracy? Of course not. It’s year two for the young dual-threat QB, and year one wasn’t great!

That means it’s time to put up or shut up. That doesn’t leave much time for alleged extra curricular activities off the field. Not much time at all!

Zach Wilson addresses off the field rumors. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Having said all of that, if Wilson and the Jets have an awesome season in the aftermath of the rumors, I think it’ll do more than enough to cement him as an all-time internet legend. Would be great to see!