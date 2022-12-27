Zach Bryan’s ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Is #1 Country Album

Musicians often have a creative way with words that the listener could only dream of articulating.

Not country superstar Zach Bryan.

His new live album title gets right to the point: “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.”

Zach Bryan’s new album “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” is currently #1 on the Apple country charts. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Bryan threw shade at the ticket platform which has lately been under intense scrutiny after a disastrous Taylor Swift presale ticket rollout. That was followed up by a Bad Bunny concert mishap in Mexico City just a few weeks later.

The live album rollout was accompanied by a social media statement where Zach gave a little behind the scenes insight into what goes on when booking shows.

“I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show,” the recent Yellowstone musician said.

Although the statement doesn’t mention Ticketmaster by name, he tagged the company in a separate Instagram post that showed the Ticketmaster live album track listing.

An absolute mess of a rollout by Ticketmaster today. West coast presale delayed. Capital One’s presale didn’t even happen.



Ticketmaster gave out the presale codes to fans. For TM to then claim they were caught offguard by volume is weird bc they were the ones that did it. https://t.co/RL3XBClJnn — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) November 15, 2022

ZACH BRYAN RULES

Bryan took things to a new level in 2022 – establishing himself in the country music world and beyond.

But what is also great about the former U.S. Naval officer, is that he simply doesn’t give a damn about speaking his mind.

In a world full of phonies, frauds and straight up BS, Bryan comes across as a real voice that lets his music and his demeanor do the talking. Earlier this year when his newly released triple-album didn’t receive a CMA Award despite having great first week of sales, he said the hell with them.

guys I don’t and will never want to be considered at the CMA’s. My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists



establishments will always be weird — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) November 10, 2022

any man or woman doing a task -solely- to be awarded for it shouldn’t be doing the task at all — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) November 10, 2022

TICKETMASTER HAD A TERRIBLE 2022

It’s become the cool thing to hate on Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift debacle. Everybody from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to media pundits and especially fans are jumping on board.

However, Bryan doubled down when he called out other musicians in his statement.

“To any songwriter who trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride [themselves] on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing,” Bryan added.

Currently, Zach Bryan’s “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” is #1 on the Apple Music country charts. He also holds the second spot with his 2022 album “American Heartbreak.” The 24-track live album was recorded at his November 3rd Red Rocks Amphitheater show.