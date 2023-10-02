Bengals Coach Zac Taylor To Reporter Who Asks If Joe Burrow Is Going To Start Sunday: ‘Strange Question’

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is struggling. Part of the reason is the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite his lingering calf issue, head coach Zac Taylor has no plans to rest the quarterback to get him healthy.

In fact, when asked if he planned on Burrow starting Sunday against the Cardinals, Taylor laughed, said “yeah” and then added, “that’s a strange question.”

Another reporter asked if Burrow is “healthy enough to run a good offense.”

“Oh yeah,” Taylor responded.

Opening 20 seconds of Zac Taylor's press conference. Says he believes Joe Burrow is healthy enough to run the offense. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/6CpiMcgp4G — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 2, 2023

I have to agree with Taylor’s attitude here. Joe Burrow was questionable in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams but played through the injury. Then, he started again Sunday.

Following the Week 4 loss against the Titans, Taylor did not declare any additional injury or worsening of the existing injury to his star quarterback.

So, why in the world would he not start on Sunday?

Joe Burrow’s health does pose an issue for the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor

The follow-up question, though, does have a bit more merit. My dad, a huge Bengals fan, sent me this text following the Titans game: “Cincinnati is horrible. Completely one-dimensional on offense.”

A follow-up text read, “They are using around 30% of their offense to compensate for Burrow’s inability to move around. Every play is out of the shotgun, and he just stands in the pocket. Even the worst pro team can defend that if it’s all they’re going to do.”

Despite his injury issues, the Cincinnati Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor have no choice but continue to lean on quarterback Joe Burrow. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase let out his own frustration after the game. Reporters asked if he felt like Tennessee’s defense keyed in on him, especially after Tee Higgins left the game hurt.

“I’m open,” he said before adding, “I’m always f***ing open.”

Part of the reason for Burrow and the Bengals success is the quarterback’s ability to escape the pocket. Much like Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs offense thrives when he extends plays and allows receivers to use their athletic abilities.

Ja’Marr Chase consistently wins early on his route, but he pretty much always wins when he has extended time. That extended time is missing.

The problem is that they can’t just sit around and wait for Burrow’s calf to heal. Their backup quarterback, Jake Browning, has one career pass attempt. He’s not a viable option for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals walk to the field during training camp. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

With the team sitting at 1-3, they can’t afford to punt on several games. Especially with Baltimore out to a 3-1 start and both Pittsburgh and Cleveland ahead of them in the AFC North at 2-2.

Bengals need Burrow to do what he always does: win games late in the season

So, as much as it sucks, they have to hope Burrow gets healthier while playing through the injury. That might not seem like a promising strategy, but it’s essentially what the Chargers did last season with Justin Herbert.

They struggled when he was banged up but came on strong in the second half of the season. Fortunately for the Bengals, that’s their specialty.

Joe Burrow is 11-15-1 in NFL games played in September and October. He’s 19-8 in games played in November or later (including playoffs).

They’re going to need a similar story this season if they have any hope of reaching the AFC Championship game for the third straight season.

But how many times can they stumble out of the gate before they can’t get back in the race?