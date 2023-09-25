Joe Burrow Calf Injury Won’t Keep Him Out Of Monday Night Football Lineup

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams barring a last minute issue, per a source.

How about that?

Burrow, the NFL’s highest paid player, will start despite while continuing to nurse a calf injury that has plagued him this season.

The decision was, according to a source, mostly coming from Burrow who lobbied coaches and wanted to play.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was first to report this story.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Jadeveon Clowney #24 of the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Burrow Calf Injury Has Been Problem Since Camp

So Burrow will face the likes of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald who has 103.5 career sacks but wants more because he has only 1/2 sack this season. And Burrow will do it on a leg that is not 100 percent.

The Rams have prepared throughout the week expecting to face Burrow.

Burrow strained the calf the first day of training camp and missed all of camp and the preseason. He re-aggravated the same calf injury in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and has been limited the entire week of practice prior to Monday night’s game.

The Bengals waited until the last possible minute before deciding on Burrow’s status. They worked out Monday morning to see his progress and he seemed to show confidence in his footwork. That’s a big deal because calf injuries can not only linger, but return with little warning.

That’s the reason some players are at first uncertain about their footing when coming back from calf strains. That would be especially problematic for a quarterback who uses footwork to create torque in his throws and needs his legs to climb or escape the pocket.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals Want To Avoid Being Winless

The Bengals start Joe Burrow but have second-year player Jake Browning ready to go as the backup and have also promoted recently signed Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve as the third quarterback for this game.

Cincy has started the season 0-2 and badly need a victory to avoid falling two games behind all the other teams in the AFC North. The Bengals also already have two losses within the division.

