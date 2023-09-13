Joe Burrow Got A Haircut Because He Played So Badly In Bengals Week 1 Loss To Browns

Videos by OutKick

Joe Burrow played the worst game of his Cincinnati Bengals career in a Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow set several career-worst in the game. He completed just 14 of 31 passes (45%) for 82 yards. The Ravens sacked him twice. Burrow did not throw an interception, so there’s that. But other than that, there was nothing positive to take away.

In his first 49 career starts, Burrow never completed fewer than 50% of his passes in a game. In his 50th career start, Burrow accomplished the dubious feat.

Prior to Sunday, Burrow’s career-low in passing yards was 148 yards. He fell 66 yards short of that number.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns sacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the NFL season. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

So what does the team — and Burrow — need to do to change things up heading into another divisional showdown in Week against the Baltimore Ravens?

Get a haircut, of course.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got a new haircut.



Asked by Cincy reporters how he knew it was time, Burrow said, with a smile: “when you have a game like that on Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/tqP22dUATt — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023

"A little of both. A little of both." Joe Burrow on whether he was joking about haircut after a bad game or serious. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 13, 2023

Joe Burrow displays new hairdo following terrible Week 1 performance in Bengals loss to the Browns

Athletes are notoriously superstitious, so it’s not all that hard to believe that Burrow decided to get a haircut after a bad game.

He told reporters that he was kind of joking, but not entirely. That makes sense.

Haircuts are nice, but playing better is much better. For what it’s worth, the Bengals are still an elite team in the AFC. One game didn’t change that.

There are many caveats to why the Bengals played so poorly on Sunday. The weather was terrible and Burrow missed basically all of training camp and the preseason. Cincinnati’s offensive line couldn’t block a phone number.

But there’s no need to panic. Burrow and the Bengals are going to be fine. This is a team that’s 10-3 from Week 10 on over the past two seasons (and one of the losses came in a meaningless Week 18 game that Burrow didn’t start).

Sleep on them now at your own peril.