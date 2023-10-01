Ja’Marr Chase Unleashes After Disappointing Bengals Loss: ‘I’m Always F**ing Open’

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati, it’s time to panic. Dropping another disappointing game, the Bengals were blown out by the Titans on Sunday, 27-3. With the offense running on fumes, the star skill players are at a boiling point, namely Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati Keeps Losing, Ja’Marr Chase Says He’s Not The Issue (True)

Chase gave a stern review of the offense’s performance in the loss, which dropped the Bengals to a 1-3 record to start the year.

“I’m open. I’m always f*cking open. Excuse my profanity. I’m sorry,” Chase frustratingly shared.

He gave some grace to his quarterback, Joe Burrow, as the play-caller battles through a groin injury, which is starting to weigh down the team.

“Probably my first time seeing [Burrow] with this injury. He’s just going through a little adversity,” Chase said. “He’s going to be back, you know, in no time. … We didn’t capitalize on those blitzes when they did them …”

Chase had a fairly pedestrian outing, compared to his usual All-Pro play. The former LSU Tiger and longtime teammate of Burrow’s caught seven catches for 73 yards on nine targets.

Nearly making the Super Bowl last year for a back-to-back appearance, the Bengals came into 2023 as the toast of the AFC, joining the Bills and Chiefs.

However, Burrow’s injury concerns have plagued the team on and off the field. Questions also persist around head coach Zac Taylor as to whether he’s contributing to the team’s success or riding Burrow’s coattails, when healthy. Especially when Mike Vrabel manhandled Taylor on the coaching front in Week 4’s contest.

"Nothing was good enough today for us. Really, we got beat in every phase." – #Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor's first remarks after losing to Titans 27-3. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/uD6fn6CxDT — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2023

On Sunday, Burrow threw for 165 yards, completing 20 of 30 passes. On the year, Burrow has completed a measly 55.4 percent of his passes, averaging 4.7 yards per pass.

Overreaction or proper reaction? Either way, the season is surely getting away from the Bengals.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 01: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)