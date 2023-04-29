You Need To Follow This Homeless Golfer Who Just Hit A Hole-In-One

Videos by OutKick

It has been quite the week for golfer Michael Sweeney.

The Florida player made headlines earlier this week as he chases his dream of making the PGA Tour.

Sweeney has gone viral for being “The Homeless Golfer.” He literally lives out of his car and uses any money he earns from working at a nearby golf course and a Spotify rapping side-hustle towards a future golf career.

It all turned into fruition this week when Sweeney was finally able to qualify for the Hometown Lenders Championship in spectacular fashion. After eagling on the 18th hole and winning a playoff, Sweeney took the course on Friday after rain delayed Thursday’s Round 1.

And the golf Gods delivered.

HOLE-IN-ONE for the Monday qualifier Michael Sweeney!



No. 13, 4 iron, 230 yards. 3-under thru 4.



Sweeney has slept in his car to chase his pro golf dreams … he is CAPITALIZING on this start. 💪 pic.twitter.com/0QL8nR51TB — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 28, 2023

FANS ARE SHOWING SUPPORT FOR ‘THE HOMELESS GOLFER’

Sweeney continued his good fortune by nailing a hole-in-one on the 230 yard fourth hole!

Just an amazing moment to continue a very cool story. It’s impossible to not appreciate the hustle, the drive, the passion and a willingness to leave it all out on the course.

As word got around that Sweeney had to spend some of his savings on the $500 entry free, the Internet came through for him. Golf fans and others began Venmoing him to show their appreciation for his love of the game.

Y’all are amazing. Mike Sweeney is approaching 5 digits via Venmo.



Really awesome. He’s so stoked. And so appreciative.



“It’s by far the most money I’ve ever had, I almost don’t know what to do.”



Very cool of all of you. This stuff makes me really happy. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 26, 2023

Here is mikes Venmo. (860 is also part of his rap name. ❤️ https://t.co/JKIupjWAkB pic.twitter.com/CIKmh9ZAc9 — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 25, 2023

Sweeney finished the first round at -1 and tied for 58th. He’s right on the projected cut list for today’s 2nd round where he will tee off at 5:56 ET.

If you didn’t have any interest in the tournament or golf before, Sweeney’s story is definitely one to follow. We’ll keep you updated on how he does here on OutKick throughout the weekend!