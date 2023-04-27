Homeless Golfer Mike Sweeney Qualifies For Korn Ferry Tour Event, Venmoed Thousands Of Dollars To Help Cover Expenses

Videos by OutKick

Mike Sweeney is homeless and was recently living out of his car until it stopped running. While his living situation isn’t by choice, it is part of the journey of chasing his dream of one day playing on the PGA Tour, and after Monday qualifying into this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event he’s a step closer to making that dream a reality.

Sweeney shot 7-under on Monday before earning a spot in this week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship in Huntsville, Alabama via a playoff. He spent a large chunk of his savings on the $500 entry fee and has an opportunity to make his money back, and then some, in his first-ever start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

While earning a spot in this week’s tournament is quite an accomplishment, you make exactly zero dollars doing so. Sweeney is still faced with lodging, food, and other expenses this week in Huntsville, but golf fans around the world have stepped in to help out in a major way.

Monday Q, who is the gold standard of mini-tour coverage, recently spoke with Sweeney about his accomplishment and shared the golfer’s Venmo account with his 131,000 followers on Twitter. Around two hours after sharing his account information, Sweeney had received close to $10,000.

Y’all are amazing. Mike Sweeney is approaching 5 digits via Venmo.



Really awesome. He’s so stoked. And so appreciative.



“It’s by far the most money I’ve ever had, I almost don’t know what to do.”



Very cool of all of you. This stuff makes me really happy. — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) April 26, 2023

The 26-year-old is currently working in the cart bark at The Florida Club and couch-surfing with friends. Before his job at the golf course, he worked at a bowling alley, a Subway, an equestrian club, and even started rapping a bit under the name MikeyD860.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra he called home for quite a while has stopped running and actually had to catch a ride with a fellow pro to get to the Monday qualifier. He’s in Huntsville without a car, but the friendly donations he received will certainly help cover the cost of any Ubers or gas money he needs to give to whoever he hitches a ride with to the course.

What’s wild is that there are plenty of other professional golfers living exactly like Sweeney is, minus the rapping part maybe, who are barely scraping by and living out of their car.

Hopefully Sweeney’s magical run continues and he makes the cut in Huntsville to pick up a paycheck.

