You Can Airbnb This Florida Minor League Baseball Stadium For Your Party

A Double-A Minor League Baseball team is offering you and your buddies the opportunity to stay at the stadium as an Airbnb.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have officially listed the entire STADIUM as part of a package that you can have for the relatively cheap cost of $5,000.

That might seem like a lot but honestly, you bring 10 people with you on a bachelor party or whatever? Doesn’t seem that steep. Plus, you get to use the actual ballpark!

And hey, maybe Bubba Watson even shows up – the Masters winner owns the team!

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are offering their stadium as an Airbnb. (Airbnb.com)

AIRBNB INCLUDES ACCESS TO THE STADIUM AND CLUBHOUSE

Think about the possibilities for some drunk Wiffle ball, a home-run derby (out of the infield, you unathletic slobs) or pretty much anything you want. And the views aren’t bad either – the stadium is located right on the simmering blue water. Sure beats going to crime-ridden Mexico for a getaway.

You can do all this in front of a 5,000 seat stadium. Talk about living out your backyard baseball playing days!

The Airbnb listing also includes access to the clubhouse. (Airbnb.com)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos Airbnb offering. (Airbnb.com)

As for where you are going to pass out, the Airbnb package includes two queen beds, four bunk beds along with access to the team’s clubhouse where there are plenty of TVs, couches, ping pong (beer pong) tables and plenty more. For an additional fee you can have your own chef with food and beverage packages cause God knows you aren’t going to want to spend time in the kitchen on your vacation.

The Blue Wahoos have rented out the ballpark in similar situations in the past, but this is the first time it’s being offered on a consistent basis on Airbnb. It appears to be a “hit” – all 36 reviews have been for 5-stars!