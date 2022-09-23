Chick-fil-A Good Samaritan Throws Out First Pitch

A Florida Chick Fil A employee who saved a woman from a carjacking earlier this month, was honored by a Minor League Baseball team on Thursday.

Mykel Gordon of Fort Walton Beach, threw out the first pitch for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos ahead of game two of the team’s playoff series against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Gordon was working at the fast food restaurant chain when he heard a woman outside yelling for help.

He ran outside and scuffled with a man who had threatened a woman with a stick before punching her and stealing her car keys.

All while she was holding her infant.

Cell phone video shot by a witness captured part of the incident.

Gordon’s heroic actions led to the arrest of 43-year old William Branch, who was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

The Sheriff’s Office praising Gordon for his work and thanked the young man for his courage.



Chik-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon throwing out the first pitch. (Pensacola Blue Wahoos/Facebook)

Gordon’s good luck streak continued. Pensacola ended up coming back from a 5-0 deficit and winning 6-5. They will play tomorrow in the all-decisive Game 3 of the Double-A affiliate playoffs.