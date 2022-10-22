‘Yellowstone’ Drops Awesome Video Ahead Of Season 5 Starting

“Yellowstone” continues to give fans awesome content ahead of season five.

The start of the new season on the Paramount Network is just a few weeks away, and the anticipation and hype are off the charts.

After more than 10 months since the epic ending of season four, fans will finally ride, once again, with the Duttons November 13.

To keep stoking fans’ excitement, the show dropped a video preparing people for what’s coming, and it’s the perfect way to get ready for the season five premiere.

“Yellowstone” season five can’t get here fast enough.

If you’re not incredibly excited for the start of season five, you’re probably not a real fan. It’s that simple.

The ending of season four left fans with Kayce’s ominous “end of us line” after his little vision trip, and fans have spent months wondering what the hell that might mean.

We’re going to get some answers starting November 13.

The only thing we know for sure is that John Dutton will open season five as the Governor of Montana. You know who has been predicting a time jump for a long time?

I have, and it’s proof that while I might not know much about other things, I do know what I’m talking about when it comes to the Kevin Costner hit.

More than anything, people are just excited to see what Taylor Sheridan brings us with a new season on the Yellowstone Ranch. Luckily for all of you, we’ll keep you updated here at OutKick with everything we have. Sound off in the comments with your predictions for season five.