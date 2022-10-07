‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Sets A Record Before A Single Episode Airs

Hype for “Yellowstone” season five is through the roof, and one number proves it.

The trailer for the fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner recently dropped, and according to a release from Paramount Network, the S.5 preview put up 14.4 million views in the first 24 hours of being public.

“Yellowstone” season five is already experiencing success.

That’s the most-watched trailer in program history, and it’s three times as many organic views as the season four trailer. The trailer also garnered 1.7 million engagements, which is six times what the season four preview did last year.

To put it as simply as possible, people can’t wait for season five to start November 13, and the trailer was more than enough to set the internet on fire.

“Yellowstone” season five trailer sets viewership record for the series. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The preview also proved my theory about a time jump being 100% correct. When season four ended, John Dutton was running for Governor in Montana.

In the season five trailer, it was clear he’d already won, was in power, making changes and had his attack dog daughter Beth right by his side.

John Dutton is the governor of Montana in the season five trailer. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkQmKIKt1zk)

I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re jacked up and ready for season five to start. November 13 is just 37 days away.

That’s just a little bit more than a month until the Duttons are back on our screens ready for war against their enemies.

Yeah, you could say fans are excited. I certainly am.

“Yellowstone” fans are excited for season five to start November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the latest updates on “Yellowstone” as we have them.