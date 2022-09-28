‘No Relief’: ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Preview Season 5

“Yellowstone” returns in a month and a half, and details about season five are starting to trickle out.

The hit show with Kevin Costner has dominated the entertainment world since 2018, and millions of fans have been waiting on pins and needles for any information about the upcoming season.

Now, a handful of cast members have previewed what’s on the horizon. As expected, it sounds pretty epic.

“What I like about what [Taylor Sheridan] wrote is that he slow burns this year with me and Beth. In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us, some stuff that she’s going through in her past, that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and me trying to help her through that,” Cole Hauser told Entertainment Weekly when discussing the Rip/Beth dynamic in season five.

What about Kayce’s fate in “Yellowstone”?

As for Kayce, it sounds like he will inevitably get dragged back into the issues of the ranch no matter how hard he tries to break away.

Luke Grimes explained to EW, “When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch. He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.”

As for his vision and cliffhanger at the end of season four, Grimes teased that “there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between.”

Through four seasons, “Yellowstone” has been outstanding, and it sounds like fans will be in for another epic ride in season five.

While there’s not a lot of information out about what will happen, it’s clear Taylor Sheridan has no intention of slowing things down.

Finally, keep your eyes open for a potential time jump in “Yellowstone” season five. It’s one of my early theories about what will happen in the new season. We’ll all find out November 13, and I couldn’t be more excited to get things underway.