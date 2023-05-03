Yellowstone Days Numbered For John Dutton, Kevin Costner

Videos by OutKick

It hasn’t been the best few days for Kevin Costner. Hours after news broke that Costner’s wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce, reports surfaced that the current season of Yellowstone will be Costner’s final on the show.

At least that’s what sources from the Yellowstone set told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

“Additional sources also tell ET that there is still no update on when the cast and crew are going to return to Montana, where the series is filmed on location, to finish shooting season 5’s remaining episodes,” ET said. “As a result, there’s been a lot of confusion and frustration.”

Is Yellowstone done with Kevin Costner? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Yellowstone drama continues to build as season 5 stalled

The Costner-Yellowstone battle has been brewing behind the scenes for months now, and it appears to have reached a tipping point. Multiple reports have surfaced painting a grim behind-the-scenes picture between Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, although neither party has outright confirmed them.

At one point, rumors spread that the friction stemmed from Costner only wanting to spend one week shooting the second half of the current season of the show, but his reps have since debunked that theory.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Costner’s reps said in a statement. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

While there is no firm date set for the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone to resume filming — much less premiere — it certainly seems more and more likely that Costner will be on his way out.

Whether he visits the train station or rides off into the sunset is still yet to be determined.

But hey, good news! A Matthew McConaughey Yellowstone extension/spin-off has already been confirmed, so everything will be alright, alright, alright.